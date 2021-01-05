New lockdown in England should be the most difficult of the three, says press

Passenger wears protective mask on London Underground Image: Reproduction

The new lockdown decreed yesterday in England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson came into force today, extending the fight against covid-19 to the whole of British territory. The French press analyzes the developments of the epidemic in the neighboring country, after the United Kingdom was the first country in the West to start vaccinating its population, on December 8, with the Pfizer / BioNTech immunizer.

The national immunization campaign was reinforced yesterday, with the application of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford.

“Hounded by the new variant [do coronavírus], the UK is reconfiguring, “says the newspaper” Libération “.” This new confinement, as strict as the one put in place in the spring, foresees the closure of schools and should last, if conditions permit, until mid-February “, writes the daily “Le Figaro”.

Just a day after asking millions of students to return to the classroom, Johnson announced that all schools would return to distance learning by mid-February, and the exams scheduled for this period are unlikely to go as planned.

The economic newspaper “Les Echos” recapitulates the other lockdowns enacted in England: “The pressure has become very strong”, estimates the daily.

In an attempt to contain the explosion of cases linked to the emergence of a new strain of the virus in the country, Johnson announced on television, yesterday evening, a new confinement of the whole of England, the third after those enacted on March 23 and later in November 5 of last year.

“We need to move towards a national lockdown that is drastic enough to contain the variant,” said the prime minister. “This means that this government is once again instructing you to stay at home,” he added.

Alert level 5

For the English newspaper “The Guardian”, this confinement will be even more difficult than the previous ones. With schools closed until mid-February, as Johnson warned, the next few weeks “will be the most difficult so far”.

The English Biosafety Center, which monitors the epidemic, recommended changing the covid-19 alert level from 4 to 5, the highest on the scale, the paper recapitulates.

“The new figures indicate that the UK may exceed 100,000 covid-19-related deaths before the end of the month, if there is no urgent action. The prime minister said, once again, that people should stay home, and go out for exercise only once a day. All non-essential trades were instructed to close on Monday night, “he writes O “The Guardian. “

The blockade will last at least seven weeks, with measures to be reviewed during its duration. But any relaxation of these measures should not take effect until February 22, stresses the English daily.

Germany and France make important decisions

The “Les Echos” website recalls that Germany today decides to extend the movement limitations in the country beyond January 10. The country recorded 11,897 cases of contamination and 944 additional deaths in the past 24 hours. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 35 thousand people have died as a result of the covid-19.

In France, the government is trying to speed up the vaccination campaign after strong criticisms of its too slow start. Hospitalizations for covid-19 are at their highest level since December 21 and have continued to increase over the past 24 hours in French territory.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran, interviewed on RTL radio, announced that firefighters and domestic helpers over 50 years old could be vaccinated. “By the end of January, we will extend vaccination to people over 75,” he added, specifying that the procedures would be simplified.

For the time being, France has started immunizing only elderly people and caregivers of nursing homes and health professionals who work in hospitals.

In the coming days, the French who want to be vaccinated will also be able to demonstrate through a platform. Details will be provided on Thursday (7) at a press conference organized with Prime Minister Jean Castex.

In addition, by next week, 300 vaccination posts will be implemented in the territory – a number that is expected to rise to 600 by the end of January. “The cruising speed of the vaccination will reach that of our neighbors,” promised the French Health Minister.