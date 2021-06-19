New Prime Minister Gives Netanyahu 14 Days to Leave Residence

Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Benet, gave his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks to leave the official residence of the head of government in Jerusalem, according to local press reports today.

Benet will have sent a message to now leader from the opposition, giving him a maximum of 14 days to leave the official residence, where Netanyahu has lived for the past 12 years.

The new prime minister does not intend to move his family to the official residence, keeping his address in Tel Aviv so that the children do not have to change schools, but he does intend to use the official residence in Jerusalem to stay overnight when work comes. require, and for official events and receive foreign dignitaries.

Faced with this situation, Vladimir Beliak, deputy of Yesh Atid, one of the parties of the new ruling coalition that allowed Netanyahu’s removal, has already announced that he will present a legislative proposal to ensure that outgoing prime ministers leave the official residence within the maximum period. 14 days after the inauguration of new executives.

Benet, a religious ultranationalist who leads the Yamina party, will occupy the position of prime minister for the first two years of the legislature, until August 2023, when he will pass the portfolio to Government partner, centrist and lay leader Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid and architect of the so-called Government of Change.

The new prime minister’s message comes after suspicions have been raised that Benjamin Netanyahu might be reluctant to leave the house where he has lived for the past 12 years after receiving Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, at official residence.

In Israel, there is no set deadline for a prime minister to leave official residence, but the eventual move has become a matter of speculation lately after Netanyahu accused his successor of committing the “fraud of the century” by using the votes of his right-wing constituency to lead an ideologically diverse coalition.