New York City cancels Trump contracts for trespassing on Capitol Hill

New York, Jan 13 (EFE) .- The New York City government announced the cancellation of contracts with Donald Trump’s company on Wednesday, a week after supporters of the United States president invaded the Capitol, an incident that resulted in five deaths .

“The president incited a rebellion against the U.S. government that killed five people and threatened to prevent the constitutional transfer of power,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio explained in a statement.

The Democratic politician said that “New York City will not be associated in any way with these unforgivable acts and will take immediate steps to end all contracts with the Trump Organization.”

The city will cancel the contracts it has with the companies to operate a carousel in Central Park, two ice skating rinks and a golf course.

The day before, De Blasio had announced that New York was considering the possibility of ending these deals because of what happened in Washington last week.

In an interview with the “MSNBC” channel, the mayor explained that the city government considers violence in the Capitol to be a criminal act and that this gives the administration the right to cancel the contracts, according to the clauses included in the agreements.

“Inciting an insurrection against the US government is clearly criminal activity,” insisted De Blasio.