New York Governor Accused of Harassment for the 6th Time, Says Newspaper

Another woman claimed to have been harassed by the current governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, according to a report released today by the newspaper “Albany Times Union”. She is the sixth woman to accuse Cuomo.

An official who had access to the complaint said in the publication that the woman claims to have been “improperly touched” by Cuomo during a meeting at the governor’s home. The governor’s team would have been notified yesterday of the new complaint.

“All the allegations that we hear about directly or indirectly are promptly going to the investigators appointed by the attorney general,” the government said in a statement.

The new allegation was referred to former US Attorney Joon Kim and labor lawyer Anne Clark, chosen to lead the independent investigation into the allegations.

The charges against Cuomo

The 63-year-old governor became the target of criticism, including from other members of the Democratic Party, after former aide Charlotte Bennett revealed to The New York Times that Cuomo had sexually harassed her last year.

According to Bennett, 25, Cuomo told her last June that he was open to dating younger women and asked if the age difference could influence a romantic relationship, the New York Times reported.

The complaint came four days after another former collaborator, Lindsey Boylan, described having had unwanted physical contact with Cuomo. The governor denied being involved in any inappropriate conduct or proposal, but admitted on Sunday that his conduct had been investigated.

A third woman also filed a complaint last week. Anna Ruch, 33, who, unlike previous whistleblowers, never worked with the governor, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her, at a wedding in 2019, if he could kiss her after she withdrew the politician’s hand. lower back.

Over the weekend, in articles published by the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, two more women came forward and described what they characterized as Cuomo’s inappropriate behavior.

The governor denied having been involved in any inappropriate conduct or proposal. However, last week, he declared that “he now understands that I acted in a way that made people uncomfortable”, but reaffirmed that “it was not intentional”.