New York: how a pandemic generates exodus in the most populous city in the USA

Andrea Wilhelm has left New York and is going to travel around the USA in search of potential new cities to live in Image: Andrea Wilhelm

Did the coronavirus pandemic hurt the fragile urban renaissance in the United States – or did it end?

Andrea Wilhelm left the apartment where she lived in New York in August – and she is not sure if she will ever return.

The 30-year-old software designer loved living in New York – attending Broadway shows, attending dog parks and having occasional surprises on everyday walks.

For almost five years, she chose to pay rent and taxes in the city, while traveling to work in another state. But the pandemic brought wear and tear.

“I thought ‘the city will come back. In July, everything will be fine.’ But it wasn’t all right “, she says. “I wasn’t planning on leaving. It was a complete turnaround.”

Since March, real estate firms and moving companies have reported an increase in demand from people leaving New York, as the pandemic increases the search for bigger homes and more outdoor space. Many of them are young families, since the pandemic facilitates relocation due to the expansion of remote work.

And so far, the increase has shown no signs of slowing down, says Liz Nunan, president of real estate firm Houlihan Lawrence, which deals with home sales in the suburbs of New York City. She reported that her best year on record was 2020.

“One of the things I learned in 2020 is that I have no idea what the future holds, but I feel very optimistic in 2021,” she says. “I believe that we will have a year almost as strong as 2020”.

Last year, long-distance changes helped push the state of New York into the biggest population decline in the U.S., setting it on the path to its first population drop in any decade since the 1970s.

The signs of this exodus spawned a small universe of articles debating whether New York City is dead or dying, and what (if anything) should be done to help it recover.

And because the United States faces an economic crisis that is likely to survive the pandemic that precipitated it, such concerns are not unique to the largest city in the United States.

Smaller centers across the country watched in desperation for the long-sought-after signs of revitalization (new restaurants, businesses in previously abandoned buildings) disappear almost overnight.

“This is a difficult time for everyone,” says William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution think tank. “The real question is, can these cities maintain their economic vitality?”

In New York, the pandemic closed theaters, emptied offices, disrupted tourism and turned shopping and restaurants into risks to be taken at their own risk, destroying industries that employed a fifth of the city’s workforce.

Up to a third of the city’s small businesses may not survive the pandemic, according to estimates by the local business group Partnership for New York City. Most companies in the city center do not expect employees to return to the office in full force. Some companies have even left these locations.

The situation raised the city’s unemployment rate to over 12% (almost double the national average), increased the numbers of homeless people and stimulated the departure of more than 300,000 people like Andrea, further affecting public finances.

In response, have New York officials raised the prospect of raising taxes and cutting back on services like transportation, garbage collection and park maintenance, while begging for emergency aid from Washington to solve financial problems? requests that have not been heard so far.

Michael Hendrix, director of state and local policy at the Manhattan Institute’s free market research center, fears that potential cuts will further accelerate the outflow of people, undermining what makes city life attractive and leaving a poorer city for those who remain.

“It is not so much the pandemic that is the biggest challenge for New York City,” he says. “In fact, these are second-order consequences that have affected the recovery of the city and its citizens.”

“New York is not dead, but it is breathing by devices,” he says. “It is the degree of leadership that we see in the city that will mainly determine whether the recovery will be measured in months, years or decades. And I think that’s why we should be so concerned.”

The pandemic destroyed businesses, such as theaters and restaurants, that employed about a fifth of the New York workforce. Image: Getty Images

In a way, these concerns are exclusively from the United States, reflecting the security problems and weak educational systems that separate so many U.S. cities from similar ones in Europe and Canada, says Richard Florida, a professor at the University of Toronto. He predicts that the outflow of the coronavirus cities outside the United States will be less dramatic and more temporary.

In the United States, however, the urban renaissance of the early 2000s showed signs of weakening, even before the pandemic, as immigration declined and changes to the suburbs accelerated.

In New York, the population has been dropping since 2016.

Does the expansion of remote work caused by the pandemic mean that the city now competes with even more places for business and families? trends that are unlikely to be fully reversed even after life returns to normal, says Professor Florida.

“Talented people have a choice now with remote work. These choices will be made carefully,” he says. “The big winners are places with lots of amenities and the value of amenities will increase. That means cities with beautiful coastline or rural areas close to the mountains. Places like Miami Beach, or Bozeman, Montana, or Aspen, Colorado, or the Hudson Valley of New York. “

Andrea, who initially moved into her mother’s home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, says she has not entirely ruled out New York. But for now, she is planning a trip around the country, working remotely while evaluating new cities to potentially call home.

“I’m going to get in the car, drive around the country and see if anything looks right,” she says. “If not, I’ll see where the world is in September.”

Kevin Pearsall and his wife left New York in March and went to Atlanta, Georgia. After years of focusing on their advertising careers, the couple says they wanted to live in a city where they did not feel that housing and other living costs remained an exaggeration, even with their healthy six-figure annual wages.

The two got jobs as remote employees for New York companies, another sign that the city was no longer the only place where they could combine professional opportunity and social life.

“All the great things about New York, like the old underground bars, the beer gardens … this isn’t really as unique as it used to be,” he says.

“We were already on the move, thinking of leaving,” he says. The pandemic “just accelerated” the movement.

New York officials have expressed confidence that the city will remain attractive, noting that the outflow of a few hundred thousand hardly hurts a city of more than 8 million.

“I’m not going to beg people to stay,” said the mayor, Bill de Blasio, last year. “I know this city is going to recover. I know that. And I know that others will come.”

“We cannot overestimate this moment in history,” he added. “It’s a passing moment. There will be a vaccine. And then all of New York City’s forces will reassert themselves.”

The long-term effects remain an issue.

The neighborhoods that emptied during the confinements last year were the richest in the city, but a Manhattan Institute survey found that two out of five New Yorkers would leave the city if they could live anywhere they wanted, with the greatest dissatisfaction identified among those with lower incomes.

Hendrix says it is tempting to expect a more affordable city to emerge if the wealthy leave, but he fears that this exodus poses even more challenges, considering how dependent the city is on those who earn a lot to collect taxes.

“It is not necessary for the majority to leave the city or change their lifestyle to make a big difference,” he says.

Professor Florida says the biggest cities, like New York and San Francisco, are likely to continue to attract young people, who should benefit if rents continue to fall.

But he warns that these declines lasted shortly after previous crises. And elsewhere in the United States, he expects downtown business districts to face major challenges.

“The central business districts, those places that stack workers on vertical towers, are in a state of reckoning,” he says.