New York Police Spent Millions on Surveillance Technology

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has spent more than $159 million on surveillance and maintenance systems since 2007. Spending was made without public oversight, according to recently released documents.

The Legal Aid Society (LAS) and the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) had access to NYPD documents, which include contracts with suppliers.

The documents show that the NYPD has spent millions of dollars on facial recognition, predictive policing technology and other surveillance systems.

The NYPD made the acquisitions through a Special Expense Fund, since it was not necessary to obtain the approval of the New York Council or other municipal authorities before signing the contracts, writes Wired.

Now both LAS and STOP threaten proceed with legal action if NYPD does not provide details about their surveillance practices.

According to the Wired, among the documents are contracts from Palantir, American Science and Engineering and Idemia Solutions, which provides biometric services, as is the case with facial recognition.

For example, in 2016, the NYPD signed a three-year contract – worth about $750,000 – with American Science and Engineering for the company to supply mobile X-ray vans, originally developed for detect explosive devices improvised in conflict zones.

However, health authorities had already warned that the devices could pose a risk to public health due to the high rates of radiation.

“For years, the NYPD has hidden its secret surveillance fund from the public, not to protect us, but to protect its financial results,” said STOP’s executive director, Albert Fox Cahn, in a statement.

“Technologies are expensive, invasive and just don’t work. But the NYPD isn’t just wasting millions on unproven technologies, it’s putting black and brown communities at risk. High-tech errors are often just the first step towards an unfair arrest due to a faulty algorithm,” he added.

In his defense, an NYPD spokesman told the Wired that “no police department or federal agency has reached the level of depth and transparency in law enforcement tools used in the field that the NYPD has reached.”