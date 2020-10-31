Home World World New York will require quarantine and covid-19 exam for anyone entering the...
World

New York will require quarantine and covid-19 exam for anyone entering the state

By kenyan

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the new measures this Saturday (30) Image: BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Most people arriving in New York state will need to be quarantined for at least three days and then show that testing for the new coronavirus it was negative before release, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Saturday.

The requirement will not apply to residents of neighboring Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Cuomo told reporters, and there will be different requirements for New Yorkers who leave the state for less than 24 hours.

People will also have to take a negative test three days before departure to New York, according to the governor.

If the second test done at least four days after arrival is also negative, the person is “free to run his business,” said Cuomo. If it is positive, the person needs to remain in quarantine, he said.

A New Yorker who returns to the state within 24 hours of departure will have to test within four days of returning, Cuomo said. If you are away for more than 24 hours, the general rules will apply.

The new rules replace an earlier determination that people arriving in the US on a growing list of states with severe coronavirus outbreaks had to be quarantined at home or hotel for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen)

Related news

World

Macron says his statements about caricature of Muhammad were rigged

kenyan -
"I am in favor of being able to write, think and draw freely in my country," said...
Read more
World

Hundreds march in Nice in honor of Brazilian woman killed in attack

kenyan -
Simone Barreto Silva is one of the three fatal victims of the attack on Notre-Dame basilica, on Thursday (29) Image:...
Read more
World

Orthodox priest is shot in Lyon, France, and aggressor flees

kenyan -
The incident comes days after a man beheaded a woman and killed two others in Nice, and weeks...
Read more
Load more

Trending

How to treat mild symptoms of COVID-19 at home

Health kenyan -
Find out how to monitor mild illnesses outside the hospital and when it is recommended to go back to the doctor Although the new coronavirus...
Read more

I’ll make you regret for the rest of your life –...

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday the 31st of October issued a stern warning to anyone plotting to steal funds from the Universal Health Coverage...
Read more

I am Uhuru’s only true friend, not Raila or Atwoli –...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday 31 October 2020 boldly claimed that he is the only one who has good intentions with President Uhuru...
Read more

Man with knife tries to attack police in Paris and is...

World kenyan -
French police neutralized an attacker carrying a knife Image: Reproduction / Twitter A man with a...
Read more

Uhuru’s message to President Magufuli on his re-election

Africa Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli following his re-election. According to a statement sent to newsrooms, Uhuru described President Magufuli’s...
Read more

Sportpesa return halted by BCLB due to court case

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has dampened the hope of betters in Kenya after putting on hold the licensing of Sportpesa. In a...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke