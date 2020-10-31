New York will require quarantine and covid-19 exam for anyone entering the state

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the new measures this Saturday (30) Image: BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Most people arriving in New York state will need to be quarantined for at least three days and then show that testing for the new coronavirus it was negative before release, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Saturday.

The requirement will not apply to residents of neighboring Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Cuomo told reporters, and there will be different requirements for New Yorkers who leave the state for less than 24 hours.

People will also have to take a negative test three days before departure to New York, according to the governor.

If the second test done at least four days after arrival is also negative, the person is “free to run his business,” said Cuomo. If it is positive, the person needs to remain in quarantine, he said.

A New Yorker who returns to the state within 24 hours of departure will have to test within four days of returning, Cuomo said. If you are away for more than 24 hours, the general rules will apply.

The new rules replace an earlier determination that people arriving in the US on a growing list of states with severe coronavirus outbreaks had to be quarantined at home or hotel for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen)