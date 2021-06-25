New Yorkers will be able to register gender as female, male or “X”

New Yorkers will be able to designate their gender as “female”, “male” or “X” on their driver’s licenses and birth certificates, thanks to a law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The non-binaries had gone to court in March, arguing that state authorities were discriminating against them for not giving them the “X” option to indicate their gender identity.

Now, a new law has been created, according to which New Yorkers will no longer have to publish changes of name, address, date and place of birth in a newspaper within 60 days of a change of name, such as the previous law required.

In addition, they will be able to request the reservation of documentation about sex, due to the risk of violence and discrimination, and the law prevents courts from compelling individuals to notify federal immigration authorities of their sex change.

Supporters of the law, which takes effect within 180 days, consider it too difficult for non-binary, intersex, or gender nonconforming New Yorkers obtain the identification documents they need to access health care, employment, travel, housing and education.

About two-thirds of transgender New Yorkers say none of their identification documents had the name and gender they preferred, according to a 2015 survey of some 1,800 city residents. National Center for Transgender Equality.

“The Gender Recognition Act doesn’t just allow people to have exact identification documents,” New York City Civil Liberties Director Donna Lieberman said in a statement, explaining that “also ends the stigma, the bureaucracy and discrimination that have long accompanied New Yorkers, who seek documents that reflect who they are”.