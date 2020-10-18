Home World World New Zealand announces new covid-19 case the day after elections
New Zealand announces new covid-19 case the day after elections

By kenyan
Jacinda Arden was re-elected Prime Minister of New Zealand; earlier this month, she said that country had beaten coronavirus Image: Getty Images

Wellington, 18 Oct 2020 (AFP) – New Zealand announced on Sunday (18) the detection of a new case of coronavirus, two weeks after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her country “won the virus again”.

Health director-general Ashley Bloomfield said a port official tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday afternoon (17).

“As this person was examined the day he developed the symptoms, the Ministry of Health was able to isolate his contacts,” said Bloomfield.

The announcement came a day after Ardern’s Labor Party’s landslide victory in the general election, largely attributed to the government’s successes in fighting the pandemic.

Before the vote, Ardern – whose party won 64 seats out of 120 in Parliament – dubbed those elections “covid elections”.

In New Zealand, a country of 5 million inhabitants, there were 25 deaths from coronavirus and its government’s strategy was praised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Everything seems to indicate that the first wave of coronavirus was completely stopped in late May, thanks to a national confinement. After that, the country recorded 102 days without detecting any local contagion.

In August, a new epidemic outbreak was discovered in the country’s largest city, prompting authorities to order a new three-week confinement in Auckland (1.5 million) until the beginning of September.

