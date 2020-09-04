After more than three months, New Zealand again registered a death caused by the coronavirus on Friday (04), the government reported. With that, the total number of deaths caused by the disease in the country since February reached 23.The Ministry of Health said the 50-year-old man was part of a family that was responsible for a new outbreak of covid-19 in Auckland in early August. He died at Middlemore hospital after weeks in the hospital. The last death caused by the disease had been recorded on May 24.After announcing that the country was free of covid-19, 102 days without registering any community transmission, the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, had to re-impose restrictions on circulation to prevent the virus from spreading again.These measures are due until September 14 and will be reviewed to see if it is necessary to impose new rules.Recently, when announcing the restrictive measures, Ardern explained that the screening done in the detected cases came from a single person who had returned from abroad and, due to a failure in post-trip monitoring, started the disease relay chair.New Zealand is considered one of the best managements during the pandemic. With a lockdown imposed when the country had only 50 cases, the nation managed to keep the pandemic numbers at very controlled levels. There are 1,764 cases of the disease among its five million inhabitants.
New Zealand registers 1st covid-19 death after three months
