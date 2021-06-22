New Zealander will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the OJ

New Zealander Laurel Hubbard, 43, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 87kg (super heavy) weightlifting category, becoming the first transgender athlete to participate in the competition.

“I am grateful for the support and affection of so many New Zealanders,” said weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who is the first transgender athlete to guarantee participation in the Olympic Games, in a statement released this Monday by the country’s Olympic Committee.

Hubbard, who will compete in the category over 87 kg – in which it occupies the 16th position in the world ranking – by the New Zealand women’s team, it had already participated in men’s competitions before the transition, in 2013.

“We know that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue that requires a balance between human rights and justice,” said New Zealand Olympic Committee chairperson Kereyn Smith.

“As a New Zealand team, we have a very strong feeling of manaaki (affection, in the Maori language), inclusion and respect for all”, he added, saying that Hubbard fulfills all the qualification criteria for transgender athletes.

In 2015, the International Olympic Committee defined that any transgender athlete could compete as a woman provided that, in the previous 12 months, the testosterone levels not exceed the defined limit (below 10 nmol/L).

However, despite Hubbard meeting the committee’s requirements, there are experts who point out the competitive advantages that a transgender athlete can present by having gone through male puberty, despite continuing to take drugs to control testosterone levels.

Hubbard, who is very discreet about her personal life and tends to avoid the press, will not only be the first transgender athlete to participate in the competition, but also the oldest in the modality.