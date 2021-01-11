‘Next weeks will be the worst’, says British pandemic official

11.Jan.2021 – People line up for vaccinations against covid-19 at the NHS center in Birmingham, England Image: Jacob King / Pool / AFP

The head of the British Medical Authority, Chris Whitty, said today that the coming weeks will be “the worst” of the new pandemic. coronavirus NHS (National Health Service) and advised the population to minimize any unnecessary contact with other people.

“We are now at the worst point of this epidemic for the UK. In the future we will have the vaccine, but the numbers at the moment are higher than at the previous peak – for some distance,” Whitty told the BBC.

He also spoke about the situation of hospitals: there are currently more than 30 thousand hospitalized patients – in April, at the first peak, there were 18 thousand.

In the past few days, the UK has recorded record numbers of deaths due to covid-19. Some health professionals report that they are seeing more and more young patients.

Last Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson decreed a new lockdown across England after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

“We are now in a situation where, in the UK as a whole, about one in 50 people are infected, and in London about 1 in 30,” added Whitty. “There is a high chance that if you find someone unnecessarily, that person will have covid.”

The United Kingdom started vaccinating its population in December, giving priority to health professionals and the elderly. Three immunizers have already been approved for use: that of Pfizer / BioNTech, that developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with Astrazeneca and that of Moderna.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday that about 2 million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

For the government to meet its goal of vaccinating more than 14 million people by mid-February, covering people over 70, people with clinical conditions of vulnerability – older or pre-existing conditions – and health or care professionals social, you will need to apply 2 million doses per week.

The current rate is around 200,000 a day, said Hancock.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the UK has recorded more than 3 million cases of covid-19 and 81,567 deaths.