No masks or social distance. A new era begins in the UK

As of this Monday, the use of masks and other measures of social distancing are no longer mandatory in England, despite the country being experiencing a new wave of infections caused by the Delta variant.

Today, already nicknamed the “Liberty Day”, is marked by the fact that the English only wear masks if they want, whether in shops or public transport. The rules of social distancing also end, as well as the limits of people in gatherings in open or closed spaces.

Thus, the British government bets on Personal responsibility of each, rather than legal obligations. In practice, no one is required to wear a mask, but the government asks the population to continue to do so whenever they deem it necessary.

The Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, admits that during the summer there can be more than 100,000 or even 200,000 cases a day – which will be much higher than at the peak of the January-19 covid crisis.

Under the circumstances, the British Government has been harshly criticized by several experts who believe that the easing of restrictions could send the country into a pandemic collapse.

However, Boris Johnson argues that there is no optimal time to drop public health measures.

“The deaths and hospitalizations will increase whenever the country opens up. There will be a new vacancy on the way out, we simply have to recognize that”, said the chief executive, quoted by Público.

He also added that “if we waited until September, there would be other risks, because of the weather, and the end of school holidays,” he said, confirming the end of restrictions on July 19th.

The SAGE Independente group – in reference to the SAGE committee, which advises the Government – ​​has been deployed in dissemination actions on the Internet, in specialized magazines, in the media, to counter this discourse of “if not now, when?” of the British Government.

“We were told that it is inevitable that we will have thousands of cases and deaths, but that doesn’t make sense. If it were four weeks later, we would vaccinate many more people,” Deepti Gurasani, an epidemiologist at the Queen Mary University in London, at one of the online press conferences organized by the group of scientists who published a letter in the medical journal The Lancet last week.

Currently, 87.5% of Britons have taken the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, and 67.1% have taken both.

Nightclubs reopened last night

In England, from midnight on Monday it was again possible to dance in a disco. The dawn images show a pre-pandemic scenario: groups of tens and hundreds of people dancing together in closed spaces, without mask and without distance, describes the Sky News.

People are queuing down the road to get into this nightclub as soon as it’s legally allowed to open at midnight, when England’s covid restrictions are lifted. More on@BBCBreakfastlater pic.twitter.com/UcVLVSVsK2 — Luxmy Gopal📺 (@luxmy_g) July 18, 2021

On the other hand, the “mass events”, like festivals, can also be held again and there are no longer limits to the number of people at weddings or funerals. Home parties, hitherto prohibited, can also happen again.

Pubs, which were already open, can now function without the imposition of table service. Customers no longer have to be seated to consume and can move around the interior space again, and can be served at the counter.

On the other hand, “teleworking whenever possible” is ineffective, as is the rule of “more than one meter” of physical distance between people.

The limit on the number of visits to homes also ceases to exist and the British who traveled to the countries of “amber list”, considered of some risk, no longer have to fulfill ten days of isolation on their return.

The new rules that ease the containment measures to stop the pandemic came into effect at midnight this Monday in England.

The updates made by the British Government are not the same in other countries of the United Kingdom: in Scotland and Wales the use of a mask remains mandatory and in Northern Ireland too, although the latter country has not yet taken a position on this possible change of measures.