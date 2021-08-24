No pharmacist requested authorization for the third dose

The European Medicines Agency knows that several countries in the European Union are moving ahead with the administration of third doses and clarifies that the decisions remain in the hands of each country.

No pharmacist has asked the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorization for a booster dose of vaccines against covid-19, the European regulator said today. not yet decided “if and when” this additional dose will be needed.

“At this stage, it has not yet been determined whether and when a booster dose for covid-19 vaccines will be needed”, the EMA told Lusa, adding that it was analyzing “emerging data” that would allow make recommendations to the countries of the European Union (EU) about their vaccination plans.

“In addition, more data from companies that market the vaccines are expected in the coming weeks and the EMA will be reviewing the product information based on that. Nonetheless, no company has presented yet a request to the EMA to authorize a booster dose”, assured the same source.

After adding that the agency is “aware that several EU member states are considering giving booster doses to certain populations,” the European regulator reiterated that “decisions on how vaccines should be administered remain prerogatives of expert bodies that guide the vaccination campaign” in each country.

For this nationwide analysis, factors such as the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus come in, including the strains of concern, the availability of vaccines and the capacity of the country’s health system, the EMA said.

“If booster doses are needed, the EMA and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are already working together and with technical advisory groups on immunization, which are national specialists who advise on vaccination programs”, the agency said.

According to the EMA, “real world” efficacy data recorded in Europe and other parts of the world are of “particular interest” to complement data from clinical trials looking at the need for possible booster doses of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the EMA is still working in coordination with the pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines, which “should ensure that the regulatory steps to allow the possibility of using a booster dose can be carried out as soon as possible, if is necessary”.

On Friday, the Minister of State and Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, sent a decision on a third dose of vaccines against covid-19 to the Directorate-General for Health and stressed that it is necessary to wait for the position of the European authority.

The minister noted that “not even the European Medicines Authority has a position on this matter.”

“Let’s wait for this position from the European entity and after the Directorate-General of Health to also know in what terms it can be carried out”, said the acting prime minister at the time.

In Portugal, all vaccines against covid-19 are in two doses, with the exception of Janssen, which is a single dose, which is recommended for use in men aged 18 years and over and in women aged over 18 years. 50 years.

Israel started already started administering the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in certain age groups, and the United States and France have already announced that they intend to move forward with this reinforcement in September.

In Portugal, since March 2020, 17,645 people have died and 1,020,546 confirmed cases of infection have been recorded, according to data from the Directorate-General for Health.

The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China, and currently with variants identified in countries such as the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, Brazil or Peru.