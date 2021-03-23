North Korea makes first missile test during Biden’s presidency

North Korea launched several missiles just days after a visit to the region by US diplomatic and defense officials in Pyongyang’s first open challenge to Joe Biden’s administration, an American official said on Tuesday.

“We are aware of two missiles,” the official told AFP, who asked to have his identity preserved.

American media outlets said they were short-range missiles.

Unlike other ballistic tests in Pyongyang, neither South Korea nor North Korea spoke of these launches and American officials have also remained silent until this Tuesday.

Several experts assured on Twitter that the projectiles launched were probably cruise missiles, a rather moderate response to the joint military maneuvers that Washington and Seoul have just carried out.

The Biden government is drawing up its strategy towards North Korea after its predecessor Donald Trump’s direct diplomatic attempt with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made no progress in denuclearizing the Asian country.

Since February, the new American administration has tried unsuccessfully to establish contacts with North Korean leaders.

Last week, North Korea warned that it would not change its stance towards the United States until they renounced their “hostile policy” towards the country, while the American secretaries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, they were in Seoul to, among other things, strengthen Washington’s ties with South Korea against Pyongyang.