North Korean leader pledges to ‘strengthen nuclear arsenal’

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un Image: Getty Images

Seoul, 13 Jan 2021 (AFP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to strengthen his country’s nuclear arsenal in a closing speech to the ruling party’s congress, the official press announced on Wednesday. week of the inauguration of the new American president.

“As we strengthen our nuclear war arsenal, we must do everything possible to build the most powerful Army,” Kim said during the Workers Party Congress, according to the official KCNA news agency. Throughout the event, which lasted eight days, twice as long as the last one, held in 2016, Kim Jon Un attacked the United States, a country that he classified as “the main obstacle to the development of our revolution and our main enemy. The real Its policy intent for the Democratic Republic of North Korea will never change, regardless of who is in power. “

Kim announced that North Korea had completed its plans to develop a nuclear submarine and spelled out the list of arms targets, such as supersonic nuclear warheads, military reconnaissance satellites and intercontinental solid-fuel ballistic missiles.

Northern arms programs have accelerated since Kim came to power, among them the most powerful nuclear bomb to date and missiles capable of reaching American territory, although this has led to an increase in international sanctions.