Norway and Sweden report more deaths after application with AstraZeneca vaccine

Image: Getty Images

Norwegian authorities confirmed on Thursday the death of a second person and Sweden, of another, due to serious thromboembolic complications after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

Norway has recorded a total of six cases with an unusual clinical picture that includes low platelet counts, blood vessel clots and bleeding, similar to that detected in several countries.

A group of doctors at the Oslo University Hospital had announced hours before that the immunological reaction of the AstraZeneca vaccine is the cause of the thrombosis suffered by three health professionals hospitalized at the site over the weekend, one of whom died last Sunday.

“We made several discoveries that may explain the clinical evolution of patients. These findings support our hypothesis that they had a strong immune response that led to the formation of antibodies, which in turn can activate platelets and cause thrombi,” said Pal André Holme, head of the medical team.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said today that it sees no evidence that the vaccine is directly related to cases of thromboembolism detected across the continent and considered it safe to continue using it, although it has not been fully ruled out the possibility of a connection.

Several countries, such as Italy or Spain, have confirmed that they will resume vaccination with AstraZeneca. But Norway will continue to study the episodes recorded in this country.

“We are analyzing in detail if there is a relationship between the vaccine and the cases. We will study the analysis of the EMA and report ours at the end of next week,” said the director of the Institute of Public Health, Camila Stoltenberg.

Denmark, the first country to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine a week ago, also maintains the decision.

The Danish Medicines Agency reported today that a total of ten cases of thrombosis were registered after receiving the vaccine, although it has not yet been determined whether a link exists.

The Danish authorities reported a few days ago the death of a woman under the age of 60 with a rare clinical picture.

The Swedish Medicines Agency today confirmed the death of another woman in her 60s and without previous illnesses, with a similar clinical picture and another suspected case that is under investigation.

Sweden, which was one of the last countries to join the suspension of AstraZeneca, also said that this decision will be maintained for a while.

“The Public Health Agency needs a few days to analyze the situation on how the vaccine can be used in Sweden,” said its director, Johan Carlson.