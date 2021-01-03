Norway landslide leaves four dead and six missing

Landslide in the town of Gjerdrum, Norway, left dead, missing and injured Image: Fredrik Hagen / NTB / AFP

Gjerdrum, Norway, 2 Jan 2021 (AFP) – Rescuers on Saturday found a third body buried after a landslide in Norway, which increases the death toll to four, officials said, continuing the rescue operation in search for six missing.

“It was in the same area as the third body. We have already removed the two bodies,” police officer Knut Hammer told a news conference this afternoon. “We still hope to find survivors,” rescuer Roy Alkvist had said hours earlier, three days after the landslide, which also left 10 injured and occurred in a city northeast of Oslo.

On Saturday morning, local police chief Ida Melbo Øystese said she hoped to find survivors in the remaining air bags in buildings that remain partially intact. “We built an evacuation path to be able to leave quickly (from the disaster area) and now we can continue to work overnight,” said one of those responsible for the operation, Knut Halvorsen.

In Ask, in the municipality of Gjerdrum, with 5,000 inhabitants and 25 km from the Norwegian capital, the soil sank on the morning of December 30, causing the evacuation of 1,000 people who were unable to return to the region, which remains unstable. The land gave way again in the early hours of this Saturday.

“We are in a hotel … it is a completely surreal and terrible situation,” two evacuees, Olav Gjerdingen and Sissel Meyer Gjerdingen, told AFP. Forty-one homes collapsed and some were dragged over 400 meters.

The Norwegian Water and Energy Authority (NVE) estimates that the landslide occurred in an area of ​​approximately 350 by 800 meters. Ten people were injured, one seriously and had to be moved to Oslo.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who traveled to the site, stressed that this landslide was “one of the biggest” that her country has ever known.