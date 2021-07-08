Norway. Law requires digital influencers to identify retouched photographs

A new law, which will come into force in Norway, requires influencers let followers know if their photos have been altered.

Smooth belly, full lips, doll skin. When we see photographs posted on social media, it can be difficult to distinguish what is real or edited.

Now, a new law requires digital influencers in Norway to inform their followers if they images they post on social media have been edited somehow.

According to Público, the Norwegian Parliament has decided that any commercial photography that has been retouched in image editing programs, with filters or that does not reflect reality by resorting to other artifices will have to include information about that fact.

The rules, which do not yet have a date set to go into effect, target any paid post on social media as part of an effort to “reduce pressure on younger people about how their bodies look.”

Madeleine Pedersen, aged 26, is digital influencer in the Nordic country and told Radio 1 Newsbeat, from BBC, that it’s time for the rules to change.

“There are many people who feel insecure with their body or face. I myself have fought with bodily problems due to Instagram in the past,” he admitted.

“The worst part is that I don’t even know if the other girls I admired edited their photos or not. We all need answers, we need a law like this,” said Pedersen, who hopes the new law will prevent young people from comparing themselves to images that don’t reflect reality.

THE influencer explained further, in statements to BBC, who doesn’t feel the need to edit his appearance in the shares he makes and that reach an audience greater than 90 thousand people.

He admits that he alters “the light, colors and sharpness for a better ambience”, but says he would never use an app to change the shape of his body or face.

New law aims to relieve pressure

The Norwegian government says the idea behind the new law is to help alleviate the pressure created by the “ideal” people we see in advertising and combat “unrealistic and oppressive beauty standards” often imposed by images that do not reflect reality .

The authorities of that country further explained that the legislation is aimed at anyone who does paid posts on social media — digital influencers, actors, singers and models, for example — and that applies to all platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter).

The objective is “among other things, by identifying the retouched or manipulated advertising”, showing that the person’s body in that image “deviates from reality in terms of shape, size or appearance“, they add.

Pedersen believes the new requirements will make Norwegian influencers less likely to digitally alter their photographs because “will be ashamed to admit it”.

Already Eirin Kristiansen, a influencer The 26-year-old who lives in Bergen, Norway, says the law is a “step in the right direction”, but believes that “it wasn’t very well thought out”.

“To me, it feels more like a shortcut to fixing a problem, which is not going to get better,” Kristiansen told BBC.

“Mental health problems are caused muitasby a lot more than an edited photo, and a label in publications will not change the way” people feel, he added.

But, for the Ministry of Children and Family, the new law can contribute “in a useful and significant way to curb the negative impact what such advertising has, especially in children and young people”.

“Body pressure is always present, often imperceptibly, and it’s difficult to fight,” said the ministry.

A study carried out in the United Kingdom last year shows that the majority of those under 18 years old consider that photos posted on social networks “extremely” influence their body image.

Only 5% of teenagers who participated in the survey said they did not think about change one’s appearance with diet or surgery.