Nun claims to have discovered ancient manuscripts by Dante Alighieri

A former researcher, who now dedicates her life to religion, claims to have discovered notes written by the author of the great classic of Italian literature “Divine Comedy”.

Dante Alighieri is the greatest poet of the Italian language and author of the most important literary work in the country, the “Divine Comedy”. Despite this, for centuries no one has ever seen a sample of his handwriting.

Now, tell the newspaper The Times, a former researcher says she “stumbled” on her handwritten work. Hidden in two libraries located in Florence and the Vatican, the manuscripts date back to the poet’s student days, at the end of the 13th century, when he copied works on the art of the Government dictated by his teacher, Brunetto Latino, who was also an Italian philosopher, writer and politician.

The discovery was made by Julia Bolton Holloway, a former professor of medieval studies at Princeton University in the United States, after becoming a nun and spending time isolated in Tuscany.

Holloway said the writing was “like that of a young student”, but with an excellent Tuscan, which “gives an insight into his genius”. The manuscripts also shed some light on the “Divine Comedy”, including ideas that later appear in what is its masterpiece.

This poem, divided into three parts, was finished in 1320, the year before Dante’s death, and is an imaginary vision of the afterlife represented by the Church.

“Dante reports that Latino was your teacher, but he criticized and undermined his work and, as a result, was forgotten. Maybe it took a woman to pay more attention to him,” said Holloway, quoted by the newspaper Daily Mail.

Latino was Dante’s tutor after his father’s death and it is believed that there was an intellectual and emotional bond between the old and the young poet. According to this English newspaper, several characters from Dante’s Inferno, the first part of his work, are also mentioned in documents written by Latino.

In February, it will be recalled, a descendant of the Italian author announced that he was going to ask in court for his acquittal of a death sentence more than 700 years ago, considering that the trial was “purely political”.