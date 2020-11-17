Home World World Nurse says Texas hospital let covid patients die
World

Nurse says Texas hospital let covid patients die

By kenyan
Nurse Lawanna Rivers reported the existence of a wing called a ‘pit’ in the hospital, where patients with covid were left without the necessary care Image: Reproduction / Facebook

An American nurse accused a hospital in Texas of letting inpatients with covid die. Still according to her, the place has a room that is called “pit” where the corpses are stored.

In a video published on his profile, FacebookLawanna Rivers reported her days at the University Medical Center in El Paso, one of the cities most affected by the pandemic in the United States. The city was known for images of refrigerated containers outside hospitals to store the bodies of victims of the covid 19.

“On my first day of orientation, I was told: ‘Whatever the patients who go to the’ pit ‘, they only come out in a corpse bag,” she said.

According to the nurse, patients taken to the “pit” received few visits from doctors, as they were considered lost cases. Therefore, they did not receive due care. “I saw a lot of people who shouldn’t die losing their lives,” he said, also reporting the preferential treatment given by doctors to family members.

“The nurse who guided me had a patient, she was called a ‘VIP patient’, she was the wife of a doctor,” she said. “There was nothing they didn’t do for that woman. And guess what? She was the only patient who left the ICU alive,” he said.

texas containers - Ivan Pierre Aguirre / Reuters - Ivan Pierre Aguirre / Reuters

16.nov.2020 – Bodies are placed in refrigerated containers outside the El Paso Medical Examiners Office hospital in the city of El Paso, Texas. The death toll from the covid has increased again and the state has reached 1 million confirmed cases Image: Ivan Pierre Aguirre / Reuters

Texas was the first state in the country to reach the milestone of 1 million cases of covid 19. Yesterday, nurses organized a caravan around the city asking the population for support from the medical community and preventive measures to contain the transmission of the virus in the city.

The University Medical Center was contacted after River’s complaints. In a statement released by the local broadcaster, KVIA-TV, the institution said it “cannot verify all events described” by the nurse.

“We sympathize with the difficulties, physical and emotional, that the pandemic has imposed on health professionals here and across the country. This nurse was called to help for a brief period in the care of patients with covid 19”, says the statement.

