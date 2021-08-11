Nurse suspected of replacing vaccine with saline solution in Germany

German authorities on Tuesday appealed to some 8,600 Friesland residents who may have been affected by the switch to take another dose of the vaccine.

Thousands of people in Northern Germany will have to be vaccinated again against covid-19, after a police investigation found that a Red Cross nurse may have replaced the vaccine with a saline solution.

The nurse is suspected of having injected saline instead of doses of the vaccine at a vaccination center in Friesland, a rural region near the North Sea coast, in early spring.

German authorities on Tuesday appealed to some 8,600 residents who may have been affected by the switch to take another dose of the vaccine.

“I’m totally shocked by this episode,” he said. Sven Ambrosy, a local politician, on Facebook.

Although the saline solution is harmless, most people who were vaccinated in Germany in March and April – when the switch in question will have taken place – are elderly people who are vulnerable to the disease.

At a press conference, the investigator Peter Beer said that, based on witness statements, there was “a reasonable suspicion of danger”, quotes the British newspaper The Guardian.

The nurse’s motives are not clear, but the woman had revealed some skepticism about vaccines in posts on social media, police said.

According to the broadcaster NDR, the case was turned over to a special unit investigating politically motivated crimes.