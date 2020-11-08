NYT: Jill Biden will become the first U.S. first lady to keep her job

Joe Biden, President-elect of the USA, beside his wife, Jill Biden Image: Bastiaan Slabbers / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jill Biden, the future first lady of the United States, will become the first to maintain her common job when her husband becomes president. She is a university professor and had already said that she did not intend to drop out of school if Joe Biden won.

The Democrat was elected the 46th President of the United States on Saturday afternoon (7) after winning Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Nevada. According to The New York Times, Jill will continue to work normally.

The future first lady is a PhD professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College. She had already talked about not dropping out of school in an interview with the American network CBS in August.

“If we get to the White House, I will continue to teach. It is important and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, I want to value the profession,” said Jill. This Sunday (8), the New York Times confirmed the information.

When Biden served as vice president in the term of Barack Obama (2009-2016), she did not stop teaching. If you do the same now, according to CBS, this will be the first time this has happened.