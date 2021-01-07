Obama criticizes invasion, but says he sees no surprise in Trump’s stance

Former US President Barack Obama Image: Reproduction / YouTube

Former US President Barack Obama released a note today criticizing the invasion of protesters to Congress during the Joe Biden election certification session. In the text, Obama rejected the accusations made by Donald Trump, without evidence, that there was electoral fraud, but said the current president’s stance was not surprising.

“The story will recall today’s violence on Capitol Hill, prompted by an incumbent president who continues to lie without proof about the outcome of an election, as a time of great dishonor and shame for our nation. But we will be mistaken if we treat it as total surprise, “wrote Obama.

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

Protesters stormed the Capitol, where the US Congress is, and interrupted the session that would certify Biden’s election this afternoon. The actions generated turmoil and violence. A woman was shot inside the building. Vice President Mike Pence, who chaired the session, was removed from the scene by security guards. Washington DC City Hall decreed a curfew.

President Donald Trump encouraged the demonstrations, but after the invasion of Congress he asked for social networks that the population does not face the police forces. He had been pressuring his deputy, Mike Pence, not to certify Biden’s election. Pence, however, declared that he would not reject votes and would not prevent the Democrat’s certification.

Biden declared that the invasion was “an insurrection, not a protest”. Later, Trump asked the protesters to return to their homes in peace and respect law and order. He went back to talking about electoral fraud, again without evidence, as a justification for the act of violence. And instead of criticizing, he said “understand the pain” of the Trumpists, calling them “special”.