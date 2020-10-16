Officials find gold bars hidden in man’s buttocks at airport

In total, the gold seized from the man totals 60,000 pounds (about R $ 434,000), according to the Daily Mail website Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ ccphqrskochi

Officers of the air intelligence unit found 4 gold bars, totaling the weight of almost a kilogram, inserted into a man’s buttocks at Kannur airport in India. The airport team decided to call the officers to search the man after seeing him walking “awkwardly” around the place.

According to the Daily Star website, the Indian was on a flight by the airline GoAir that came from Dubai and hid the gold in his own body so as not to pay an 18% tax for the products. In total, the gold seized from the man totals 60,000 pounds (about R $ 434,000), according to the Daily Mail website.

The man was apprehended for review after airport staff noticed that he was walking “awkwardly”. Air intelligence officers were called in to arrest and search the suspect.

Upon being taken to the assessment area at the travel center and being searched, the officers found all the pieces hidden in the man’s buttocks.

According to the Khaleej Times website, another man – who was on the same flight as the suspect who had inserted gold bars into his buttocks – was also caught carrying 1,316 grams of gold wrapped around his ankles.

It was not informed whether the men were arrested.