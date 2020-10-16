Home World World Officials find gold bars hidden in man's buttocks at airport
World

Officials find gold bars hidden in man’s buttocks at airport

By kenyan
In total, the gold seized from the man totals 60,000 pounds (about R $ 434,000), according to the Daily Mail website Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ ccphqrskochi

Officers of the air intelligence unit found 4 gold bars, totaling the weight of almost a kilogram, inserted into a man’s buttocks at Kannur airport in India. The airport team decided to call the officers to search the man after seeing him walking “awkwardly” around the place.

According to the Daily Star website, the Indian was on a flight by the airline GoAir that came from Dubai and hid the gold in his own body so as not to pay an 18% tax for the products. In total, the gold seized from the man totals 60,000 pounds (about R $ 434,000), according to the Daily Mail website.

The man was apprehended for review after airport staff noticed that he was walking “awkwardly”. Air intelligence officers were called in to arrest and search the suspect.

Upon being taken to the assessment area at the travel center and being searched, the officers found all the pieces hidden in the man’s buttocks.

According to the Khaleej Times website, another man – who was on the same flight as the suspect who had inserted gold bars into his buttocks – was also caught carrying 1,316 grams of gold wrapped around his ankles.

It was not informed whether the men were arrested.

Related news

World

Berlin court cancels order to close bars and restaurants at 11 pm

kenyan -
20.Mar.2020 - People with protective masks against coronavirus on the streets of Berlin, Germany Image: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP ...
Read more
World

EU medicine agency predicts covid vaccine only for 2021

kenyan -
Coronavirus: healthcare professional holds tray with covid-19 vaccine candidates Image: Getty Images The executive director of...
Read more
World

Finnish Prime Minister leaves European meeting to start quarantine

kenyan -
Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin Image: Antti Yrjonen / NurPhoto via Getty Images Finnish Head...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke