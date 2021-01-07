Officials quit after Trump’s attitudes to the invasion: TV

Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, praised Pence for disobeying Trump Image: Erik Simander / TT News Agency / AFP

White House officials did not like the attitude of the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, after a crowd of his supporters invaded the Capitol. This should generate a wave of layoffs at the end of the Trump administration, according to information from the American CNN.

Moments before the invasion, Trump had inflated his supporters to speak out against the proclamation of Joe Biden’s victory, with a speech in Washington. After the invasion, the president asked the protesters to be peaceful, but he insisted on the unproven theory that the US presidential election was rigged.

Such attitudes would have displeased, for example, the White House social secretary, Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, and the press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, who would have already resigned from office, with immediate effect. The information was given by a White House official to CNN.

Several other members of the government are considering doing the same, such as national security adviser Robert O’Brien and deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, as well as deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell.

O’Brien has already drawn attention in defending Vice President Mike Pence, who was ordered by Trump not to proclaim Biden’s victory in Congress, but did not obey.

“I just spoke to Vice President Pence. He is a genuinely good and decent man. He showed courage today as he did on Capitol Hill on November 9 as a congressman. I am proud to serve alongside him,” O’Brien told CNN.