Oil spill reaches 13 km off the coast of Venezuela

Archive – worker collects sample of crude oil in a well operated by state oil company PDVSA Image: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

An oil spill affects Venezuela’s west coast after a problem with a pipeline leading to the country’s main refining center, state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said on Saturday.

The company said in a statement that “it carries out environmental sanitation in the area affected by the oil spill on Line 1 Ulé-Amuay and on the sublacustrine gas pipeline in the same corridor, near the Golfete de Coro area, in the municipality of Miranda, in the state of Falcón”.

PDVSA indicated that it executes the cleaning plan in conjunction with the Ministry of Ecosocialism.

It also guaranteed the “continuity of oil supply” for the Paraguaná refining center (Falcón), with the Cardón and Amuay refineries, which have the capacity to process 955,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Opposition leaders and environmental activists on Thursday reported a leak in Falcón’s back. The Parliament’s Environment Committee, which opposed the majority, tweeted that satellite images showed “more than 13 kilometers of patch” in the region.

“CRIME In GOLFETE DE CHORO, here is the origin of the leaks”, Eudis Girot, an oil unionist, denounced on Twitter on Thursday, with a video recorded by fishermen in the region showing the spot in the sea.

According to the Ecologist Association for the Environmental Preservation of Falcón, the roots of the mangroves in Golfete de Coro are affected by the presence of hydrocarbons and chemicals that “cause asphyxiation and mass death in the forest”.

