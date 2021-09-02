Old tradition of vicuna shearing still lingers in the Andes

The centuries-old tradition of shearing vicunas lives on in the Peruvian Alps.

The vicuña — believed to be an ancestor of the now domesticated alpacas — inhabits the highest regions of South America, specifically the Andes mountains, and is coveted for its fine, silky wool.

Vicuna wool is highly prized because, in addition to producing extremely small amounts of fine wool, can only be clipped every three years and in nature. To these factors is added the fact that the silky texture of wool is not found anywhere else in the world, apart from Peru.

Thus, the centuries-old tradition of vicuna shearing has lived in the most remote regions of the Peruvian Andes for centuries, explains the Ancient Origins.

In the village of Totoroma, some 50 kilometers southwest of the “highest navigable lake in the world”, Lake Titicaca, villagers gather for a week-long, but only once-a-year event where the vicunas gather to be herded and sheared. This process is locally known as the “chaccu”.

At about 0.013 millimeters thick, the wool fiber is light and soft. The local indigenous people, called commoners, climbs the nearby mountains and shears 400 to 500 vicunas.

“It’s an ancient activity that has been going on since time immemorial,” said veterinarian Jaime Figueroa.

Every year, around ten tons of vicuna wool are collected in the Peruvian Andean region. You commoners they hold the vicuna while someone from the local administration, who is an expert, carries a portable clipper.

The sheared wool is collected and placed into individual plastic bags before the animal is released — it usually escapes and runs away. Each vicuna produces approximately 150 to 180 grams of wool and can only be shorn again after three years.