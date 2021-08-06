Olympic divers shower (and dry themselves) between dives

Anyone who has seen an Olympic Games scuba diving event knows that athletes take a quick shower — and dry themselves with small towels — between each dive. But why?

“Why do divers take a shower after every dive?” was, last week, one of the most searched topics on Google about the Olympic Games.

“Normally divers shower between dives just to keep themselves and their muscles warm,” explains Jacob Brehmer, dive technician at Ball State University in Indiana, in the United States, in statements to the CNN.

According to the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the water in swimming pools — like that of the Tokyo Aquatic Center — must be kept at temperatures of at least 26 degrees Celsius.

However, after an athlete takes a dive, they have to wait a while for the next time. As the ambient temperature may be a little lower than that of water, a hotter shower “can help keep your muscles warm.”

“Scuba diving is such a precise and fast sport that if a diver gets a little cold and stiff, it can really affect his performance,” says Brehmer.

So what about the small towels they use to dry themselves? This is another trick for keeping your body temperature up.

The towels used by athletes between dives are called chamois and are extremely absorbent, allowing divers to dry quickly and stay warm, explains Brehmer.

Also, it is important that athletes are dry, for the sake of safety: when the air is rolled up, divers “grab their legs”. If they’re wet, “there’s a high chance that your hands will slip off your legs and come out of the dive early — which can result in injuries and often lower scores,” he adds.

Also, there are many athletes who use duct tape on their knees, back or shoulders. This happens so that there is a extra support which helps relieve muscle, joint or ligament pain.

In a highly competitive sport, such as the jumps to Water, the smallest advantage can mean the difference between receiving a medal or not.