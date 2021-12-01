Omicron. Faced with the new variant, Europe wants to vaccinate at full steam

The European Commission has called for a debate on mandatory vaccination and Germany should follow suit. The EU wants to speed up the vaccination of children between the ages of five and eleven.

With Omicron rapidly being detected across the globe, the European Commission has called on member states to consider making covid-19 vaccination mandatory. “A third of the European population is not vaccinated. These are 150 million people. This is a lot”, recalled the president of the executive body of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference this Wednesday. “It is understandable and appropriate to start this discussion now – how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the EU.”