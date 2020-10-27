On the eve of the elections, protesters fight in US protests

25.out.20 – Protesters for and against the government Trump clash in the USA Image: David Dee Delgado / AFP

On the eve of the American elections, demonstrators for and against the president Donald Trump clashed on Sunday. According to information from Fox News, 11 people were arrested in New York alone.

The fights and cursing started when Protestants met in Times Square. Supporters of Trump followed in a caravan of cars while protesters against the current government walked down the avenue.

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 – NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Last week, Massachusetts recorded an attack on supporters of Trump. According to Fox News, a woman named Kiara Dudley, 34, was arrested for assaulting a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran while he and his wife held up a sign that said “Veterans for Trump”.

The attacks, however, happen on both sides. In September, supporters of Trump in Minnesota they attacked a photojournalist and snatched the camera from their hands, according to information from Fox.

Just over a week ago, the San Francisco police had released a statement talking about the violence in the elections. “The rally [no parque United Nations Plaza] it became so violent that it was declared a risk to public security and was closed down, “he said.” Several participants and three police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. “

After the weekend’s violence, the campaign Trump classified the acts as “unprovoked violence” against the president’s supporters.

“No one should be attacked for peacefully showing their support for the president, and all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation, should be disgusted by this type of unprovoked violence,” said a spokesman for the campaign. Trump to Fox News on Tuesday.