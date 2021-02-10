On Trump’s first day of trial, Republicans give evidence that ex-president will be acquitted

On the first day of Trump’s trial, Republicans give evidence that ex-president will be acquitted Image: Reproduction / Internet

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began on Tuesday with a shocking video of his supporters’ attack on Congress, but Republican senators made it clear how difficult it will be to condemn the former president.

The images of the mob of Trump supporters invading the Capitol shocked senators at the start of proceedings.

At the end of the day, the Senate voted 56-44 in favor of the constitutionality of the historic trial, rejecting a proposal by Trump’s defense to suspend the procedure on the grounds that a former president could not be tried after leaving office.

In the vote, held before the main part of the trial began, six Republicans joined 50 Democrats in a divided Senate.

The result highlighted how difficult it will be to obtain the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump for “inciting insurrection” in the January 6 invasion of the Capitol.

Trump, who is in Florida after leaving the White House on January 20, will not appear to testify. It is very likely that he will end up being acquitted by the Upper Chamber, as he did a year ago.

“Clear and solid facts”

But Democrats seemed determined to remind the 100 senators who serve as jurors in the process, and all Americans, the violence of the January 6 invasion, which left five dead and will go down in history.

The charge against the 45th President of the United States is based on “clear and solid facts,” said Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is leading the charge in the same Senate compound that was violently attacked by pro-Trump protesters.

This trial is “a political instrumentalization of the prosecution process” and will “divide” the United States, argued one of the former president’s lawyers, David Schoen, because “many Americans see what it is really about: an attempt by a group of politicians to keep Donald Trump out of politics. “

Behind this process is the “fear” that Americans will elect him again in 2024, pointed out his other lawyer, Bruce Castor.

“We love you”

For several minutes, without comment, Raskin broadcast a video putting in perspective the sequences that illustrate the attack on the headquarters of the United States Congress:

– Trump’s speech calling on his thousands of followers gathered in front of the White House to demonstrate “in a peaceful and patriotic manner” towards the Capitol. “They will never recover our country by being weak,” the then president declared to the crowd.

– The solemn opening of legislative sessions to certify the victory of Joe Biden, Trump’s rival in the November elections.

– And the protesters breaking through police enclosures and entering the Capitol, wandering the corridors in search of hated congressmen, while representatives, senators and Vice President Mike Pence were evacuated from the Senate or hid in the galleries of the House of Representatives.

Raskin also recalled that two hours after the attack, Trump tweeted a video in which he said the elections were a “fraud” and, although he asked protesters to come home, he added: “We love you.”

If these events “are not subject to prosecution, then nothing is”, he concluded, in an emotional speech in which he pointed out the “personal dimension” of what happened to him.

The lawmaker, mourning his son’s suicide due to depression at the end of the year, went to Congress on January 6 with two of his family members and they were separated in the chaos.

A constitutional process

In an unprecedented situation, senators who serve as jurors were also witnesses and victims of the attack, something that was emphasized by Democrats.

“Presidents cannot ignite an insurgency in their last weeks (in office) and then leave as usual,” said Joe Neguse, another of the “prosecutors”.

For Trump’s lawyers, it is “absurd and unconstitutional to carry out a political judgment of an ordinary citizen”, a claim that has been repeated by many Republican lawmakers.

This legal debate was resolved by a simple majority. In addition to the 50 Democrats, six Republican senators considered the constitutional process: Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey.

Getting 67 more votes to convict him will not be easy. And even if Trump were convicted, a simple majority vote would be needed to disqualify him from running for president again.

Biden out

The trial will resume at noon on Wednesday (14h in Brasília time), with the presentation of the facts, each party having 16 hours to present their case.

This is the first time that a former president of the United States has been impeached after leaving office.

In addition, on January 13, Trump became the first White House tenant to be indicted twice in the House of Representatives after the 2019 impeachment for pressuring Ukraine to harm his then rival Biden, a case in which he was acquitted in February 5, 2020.

Biden has stayed away from the procedure, saying only that he has one function and the Senate, another.

The president “will not comment on the arguments, nor is he looking at them,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.