One billion doses of covid-19 vaccines were administered worldwide

On December 8, 2020, the nonagenarian British Margaret Keenan lifts the sleeve of her jacket, stamped with Christmas motifs, to receive, amid excited applause, her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, at the start of the largest program of immunization in British history, in Coventry, Great Britain, on December 8, 2020. Great Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King / Pool via REUTERS

Five months after Keenan became the first Westerner to be vaccinated (China had started its vaccination campaign in the fall), a billion doses have been injected around the world. The dozen vaccines developed in less than a year, a record time, means that some countries are already beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic.

However, this first partial victory against the coronavirus, which has claimed more than three million lives so far and has paralyzed the planet, has yet to overcome the obstacle of new variants, since it is unknown whether vaccines are fully effective against to them.

In addition, the inequality in vaccination campaigns between rich and poor countries also complicates and distances the prospect of the long-awaited herd immunity.

Since the smiling Margaret Keenan was vaccinated, who claimed to be a “privileged” to receive the injection, millions of people have followed the same path, hoping to see their relatives again, resume their hobbies, go out and travel. To live again, in short.

Life before

“I’ve come here to get my old life back,” Laszlo Cservak, 75, enthused last February, as he waited his turn at a Budapest vaccination center.

After several errors and trials on issues such as the size of the syringes or the freezers in which to store the vaccines created from the Pfizer-BioNTech messenger RNA technique at -70 ºC and Moderna, the mechanism of the vaccination is well greased and works at full throttle.

Stadiums, cathedrals, schools, pharmacies … Morning, afternoon and evening, any place can become a vaccination center. In Texas, United States, Mary Donegam waits her turn in her daughter’s car, in a parking lot, with the windows down. “I am 89 and a half years old and I don’t want to die young!” He says.

Israel, the first country to vaccinate the majority of its population, is already celebrating its freedom by reopening terraces and cafes. In exchange for quick access to several million doses, the country provided Pfizer with medical data on the vaccine’s effects on its population, so since December, 80% of Israelis over the age of 20 have received their two doses. . Now, it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask on public roads, except in closed spaces.

The United States is close behind: having lived through the hell of field hospitals in Central Park last year, the country has just authorized vaccination for “all” ages. Half of Americans received at least one injection.

A mark equal to that of the United Kingdom in proportion, since half of the British (32 million) have already received at least one dose.

By comparison, in the first quarter of the year, the European Union (EU) had received a total of 107 million doses for a population of 446 million.

The delay has been relativized by the president of the European Commission, Ursula Van der Leyen, who maintains her goal of vaccinating “70% of European adults, between now and summer”.

Obstacles and side effects

European leaders’ plans were thwarted by difficulties with the AstraZeneca vaccine. First it was the production problems, which exasperated Brussels in February, and then isolated and very rare cases of thrombosis, some of them fatal, registered in March, which caused a crisis of trust between patients and authorities, until now irreparable.

Several countries temporarily suspended the administration of the British-Swedish vaccine, which also had many African countries, and subsequently restricted it according to the age of the patient. Denmark directly renounced it.

Later, Johnson & Johnson’s American vaccine suffered the same setbacks with the development of blood clots in some patients. These are isolated and very limited cases, but they forced them to press the “pause” button again.

Finally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) considered, once again, that the benefits of the drug outweighed the risks.

However, at a time when the US economy begins to recover, these vaccine delays, added to new lockdowns, could cost the EU 123 billion euros ($ 144 billion), according to credit insurer Euler. -Hermes.

Despite initial reluctance, fueled by conspiracy theories, enthusiasm for vaccines is felt by citizens, despite their very uneven distribution.

For example, Yemen and Libya, two countries at war, have just received their first vaccines. And, according to the Africa Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), John Nkengasong, the continent is today “at a dead end.”

The 55 states of the African Union (AU) received 35 million doses, with a population estimated at 1.2 billion people.

Vaccine diplomacy

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recalled that in rich countries, one in four people is vaccinated, while in countries with fewer resources, only one in 500 is.

This inequality can be costly. Despite the Covax program, a public-private partnership coordinated by the WHO to promote equity in the distribution of vaccines, financing difficulties have meant that until April 15 this mechanism could only deliver 38 million doses to 113 countries.

In solidarity with the most disadvantaged, the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, a tireless fighter against climate change, announced that she refuses to be vaccinated and donated $ 120,000 to Covax.

For their part, China and Russia are active in what has been called “vaccine diplomacy”, a “soft power” or subtle influence based on the supply of these precious drugs. Beijing, at the forefront of this strategy, multiplies its donation announcements.

But no one is betting on a “herd immunity” by the end of the year. Because while Californians return happily to their amusement parks in Los Angeles, in India crematoria cannot cope with the 2,000 deaths a day and in the largest cemetery in Sao Paulo, in Brazil, countless burials take place during the day and at night.