One group tried to “seize” Edinburgh Castle. Did not went well

Protesters tried to “seize” this Tuesday, Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. As might be expected, it turned out to be a failed attempt.

On Tuesday, a group of about 20 protesters entered the Edinburgh Castle, in Scotland, claiming to have “seized” the monument, based on article 61 of the Magna Carta, says the newspaper The Guardian.

The protesters shared the protest live on Facebook, which has since been removed by the social network. In the images, it was possible to see, for example, a woman saying that the castle “belongs to the people”, who were “reclaiming power” and “restoring the rule of law”.

“The betrayal has gone on for so long, we can’t just stand by and let everyone die under stupid legislation and fraudulent tyranny of the government. We’re going to get everything back, not just the castle,” added another of the protesters.

Scottish police were called to intervene, visitors who were in the castle were eventually evacuated from the building and, according to the website Vice News, an officer sustained minor injuries while trying to arrest one of the protesters.

In the images shared online, it is also possible to see the same protester telling agents that the group was recovering the castle based on article 61 of the Magna Carta.

But, as the British newspaper, Magna Carta, the cornerstone of the British constitution that was signed by King John in 1215, reminds us, never applied in Scotland, because it precedes the Act of Union.