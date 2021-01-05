One in 50 people are infected with the coronavirus in England

Public transport passengers wear protective masks in London Image: Tolga Akmen / AFP

One in 50 people is infected with the new coronavirus in England, the British government reported. The information was given today during a press conference by Prime Minister Boris Johnson – England went into a lockdown after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus. It is the third national blockade since the pandemic began.

According to information from Bloomberg, the contamination in London is even greater: in the capital, one in 30 people are sick. Across England, more than 1 million people are infected. “The number of patients in hospitals in England is now 40% higher than at the first peak in April,” said Johnson. “When everyone looks at the position, people understand that we have no choice,” he justified. The new lockdown, according to Bloomberg, threatens to push the UK economy into recession, even with government emergency measures that include a package of support to companies worth US $ 6 billion. During the press conference, Johnson reaffirmed that 14 million people at risk will be vaccinated by mid-February. So far, 1.3 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. Among those over 80, 23% have been vaccinated by the British government, according to Johnson. “We are using every second of the lockdown to place an invisible shield around the elderly and vulnerable,” he said.

Coronavirus in the UK

The UK has the sixth highest death toll in the world and is one of the hardest hit economically with the covid-19 crisis. More than 75,000 people died of the disease in the UK. First country to administer the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, for almost a month, the United Kingdom is prioritizing the application of a first dose of vaccines to as many people as possible instead of giving the second doses –but some experts say they are concerned with this approach. two new variants of coronavirus are complicating the response against covid-19 and the UK has recorded new daily peak cases. British scientists have expressed concern that the vaccines being launched may not protect against a new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in South Africa. South and has spread internationally.