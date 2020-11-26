Home World World Opposition denounces the murder of a candidate for parliamentarians in Venezuela
Opposition denounces the murder of a candidate for parliamentarians in Venezuela

Image: Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Caracas, 26 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Leaders of the opposition party Primero Venezuela today denounced the murder of a candidate for parliamentary elections during a campaign act in the western state of Trujillo.

“He suffered eight gunshot wounds, unfortunately they viciously murdered him,” Deputy José Brito told AFP when he denounced the “killer” of Waldo Santeliz, a member of one of the organizations participating in the December 6 elections, despite the boycott of the parties that concentrate the majority of the country’s opposition.

About 1,000 people participated in the act in which Santeliz, 61, was murdered, Brito said during a news conference in Caracas.

Brito, who aspires to parliamentary re-election, guaranteed that both Santeliz and other deputies received “death threats” from a former mayor and candidate of the ruling party to the National Assembly, for control of the region.

“We demand the immediate arrest of the authorities and their snipers. They cannot continue to intimidate us,” said Brito, saying that “the gunmen who fired are employees” of a Chavism candidate.

The Primero Venezuela party brings together deputies who have broken with opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

