Opposition faces obstacles to forming coalition against Netanyahu in Israel

Two days before the deadline for the formation of a government in Israel, opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday (31) that there are still “a lot of obstacles” to reaching a coalition that would allow the prime minister to be removed. Benjamin Netanyahu of power.

The teams of centrist Lapid and Naftali Bennett’s radical right continue to negotiate the terms of what they call a “government of change” to end Netanyahu’s mandate, the longest in Israel’s history.

The fate of Netanyahu, in power since 2009, and who was also prime minister from 1996 to 1999, must be defined no later than Wednesday (2), at 11:59 pm (5:59 pm Brasília), a term granted by law to Lapid for announce whether or not he managed to form a government.

“There are still a lot of obstacles. It is our first test: to see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve a bigger goal,” Lapid said cautiously on Monday.

“In a week, Israel can enter a new era,” he added, addressing members of his party and journalists in Parliament in Jerusalem. After 11 days of war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement and a political truce, Naftali Bennett, leader of the radical right, announced on Sunday (30) the support for a “government of national unity” that Lapid, rival of Netanyahu, tries organize with urgency.

At the head of the Yesh Atid party (“There is a future”), Lapid received a mission from President Reuven Rivlin in early May to try to form a coalition to lift Israel from two years of political crisis, the longest in the country’s history. . Lapid and Bennett – of the Yamina Party -, the two new allies, met on Sunday to formalize the alliance. Negotiations continue on Monday. But the game is not over.

Lapid still needs to gather the support of four deputies to reach the 61 parliamentarians needed to form a coalition, not to mention the last-minute maneuvers of Netanyahu, determined to remain in power after 12 years of government, without interruption.

“Nothing is done until it is done. Although they (Lapid and Bennett) are in a better position, Bibi (nickname for Netanyahu) is always one step ahead, he still hasn’t left,” warned Jonathan Rynhold, a science professor. Politics of Bar Ilan University, in the Tel Aviv region.

After Bennett’s announcement of support for Lapid, Netanyahu reacted: “This government will be a danger to the security of the State of Israel. It is the fraud of the century.” For the right-wing newspaper “Maariv”, the latest events marked a rupture, and Netanyahu is more trapped than ever.

“Naftali Bennett suddenly appeared as prime minister, and Benjamin Netanyahu became the leader of the opposition,” commented columnist Ben Caspit. On Sunday night, dozens of Netanyahu supporters protested outside the homes of Yamina Party leaders, shouting at “leftists” and “traitors”. The security of the caption’s main names, including Bennett, has been strengthened.

Block seeks support from Arab parties

So far, Lapid has obtained the support of 57 deputies – from the left, from the center, from two right-wing parties and from Yamina. The bloc seeks support from Israeli Arab parties, which have not yet announced their position.

“The left makes compromises that are far from easy, when it grants me the role of prime minister,” said Bennett, very close to Israeli settlers. “Naftali Bennett comes from the right (…), but it allowed us to promote the change we wanted, which makes him fit to become the next prime minister,” said on Monday, centrist Benny Gantz, who this year past formed a union government with Netanyahu.

The Israeli press says there is an agreement for him to take over the government during the first two years. And then he’ll give up the post to Lapid. This scenario would represent the end of a political era, which started 25 years ago with the victory of Netanyahu over Shimon Peres, the architect of the Oslo Accords on Palestinian autonomy. Netanyahu returned to power in 2009 and has governed the country ever since.

Tried on “corruption” in three cases, he is the first Israeli head of government to face criminal prosecutions during his term. And these can affect you if you lose the immunity guaranteed by law as prime minister.

If the anti-Netanyahu camp fails to form a government by Wednesday, 61 deputies may ask the president to choose a new parliamentarian for a new attempt. Should this option also fail, the Israelis are expected to return to the polls for the fifth elections in just two years.

