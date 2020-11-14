Owner of an open gym during an English lockdown receives a fine of R $ 482 thousand

He argues that keeping the academy open was the right thing to do “from a social, moral and scientific point of view” Image: Getty Images

Andreas Michli, 34, was fined £ 67,000 after refusing to close his gym during the second lockdown in London, England. In an interview with the news agency PA News, he said he had many reasons to keep the establishment open – but he explained none:

“There are many reasons why I didn’t close. In fact, I couldn’t find a reason not to leave it open, other than the law.”

He argues that keeping the academy open was the right thing to do “from a social, moral and scientific point of view”.

Michli says that in addition to the fine, the city council also requires him to pay 7,500 pounds (about R $ 54,000) to cover the costs of the court battle – the owner of the academy appealed the fine, and awaits the court’s decision at next week.

England resumed social isolation measures on 5 November. On Wednesday (11), the police prevented customers from entering the establishment.

“Some people managed to climb walls and squeeze into small cracks to get in, but it was basically empty,” recalls Andreas.

Joseph Ejiofor, the leader of the city council, said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper that the fine came after several warnings ignored by the businessman.