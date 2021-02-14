Oxygen truck for covid victims explodes in Bolivia and kills 2

Argentina donated oxygen to the Bolivians in the fight against the covid-19 Image: Reproduction / Twitter

A truck carrying medical oxygen from Argentina to Bolivia exploded, leaving two people dead. The case took place in Bolivian territory and the victims were two Argentines.

According to the newspaper La Nación, driver Hugo Luis Herrera, 63, and Jorge Gustavo Humberto, 40, were in the truck. They traveled from Tucumán to Cochabamba, Bolivia.

So it was the moment of the explosion of a cistern in Cieneguillas #Tarija. At the moment there are muertos.Lee the note here https://t.co/ZfMeYTTenI pic.twitter.com/oIEmQOTxyE – El País Tarija (@elpaisbo) February 13, 2021

The bodies were charred. Videos posted on Twitter show the moment when the vehicle, already on fire, suffers an explosion of great impact, sending pieces of the truck into the air.

The causes of the explosion, which took place in Bolivia’s Tarija province, will be investigated by local authorities.

Report of tank explosion in the town of Cieneguillas #Tarija pic.twitter.com/QbjJZ5YgJK – El País Tarija (@elpaisbo) February 13, 2021

The Argentine government donated medicinal oxygen to be used by Bolivia in patients suffering from covid-19, as there is a shortage of the material in several parts of Latin America.