Pablo Iglesias to leave government to run for president of Madrid

Pablo Iglesias, announced today that he will step down as vice president in the Spanish government to run for president Image: Mariscal / POOL / EFE / AFP

Madrid, 15 Mar 2021 (AFP) – The leader of the radical left-wing party Vamos, Pablo Iglesias, announced on Monday (15) that he will step down as vice president in the Spanish government to run for the regional presidency of Madrid in the elections of may 4th.

“I will run for election next May 4 in the Community of Madrid”, now controlled by the right, says Iglesias in a video published on his social networks.

In the recording, he says he informed the government president, socialist Pedro Sánchez, of his “decision to step down from the government when the campaign starts”.