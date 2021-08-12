Palestinians “committed war crimes in the Gaza conflict”

Palestinian militants committed war crimes in Gaza during the last 11-day conflict with Israel by indiscriminately firing thousands of rockets into civilian areas, revealed a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

HRW, quoted by Independent, indicated that Palestinian militants fired more than 4,360 rockets against Israeli cities, which caused the deaths of 13 Israelis – including two children and a soldier – and seven Palestinians. In July, he also accused Israel of violating the laws of war in three attacks, which killed 62 Palestinian civilians.

During the May fighting, Palestinian armed groups “blatantly violated (…) the laws of war on indiscriminate attacks, launching thousands of unguided rockets into Israeli cities,” said Eric Goldstein, HRW director for the Middle East and the North Africa.

The conflict broke out on May 10 after Hamas fired rockets into Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against policing in Israel at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a holy site for Jews and Muslims. followed weeks of violence.

Israel said that about 20% of rockets launched by Palestinian militants landed inside the Gaza Strip and that most of the rest were intercepted by the air defense system or landed in open areas.

“The rockets that Palestinian armed groups have fired lack guidance systems and are subject to failure, making them extremely inaccurate and therefore inherently indiscriminate when aimed at civilian areas,” the report noted. “Launching such rockets to attack civilian areas is a war crime,” he stressed.

For Hamas, “the only beneficiary of the report is the Israeli occupation, because it equates the victim with the real criminal, while the Palestinian people are exercising their legitimate right to resist the occupation”.

The International Criminal Court is investigating possible war crimes committed by Israel and Hamas in Gaza.