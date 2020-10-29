Panda cub asks for a lap and receives loving hugs from its mother; watch

The panda cub is two months old and just crawls Image: Instagram / @ smithsonianzoo

The Smithsonian´s National Zoo in Washington, capital of the USA, published on Instagram a scene beyond cute, starring a panda bear cub and his mother. The little boy, 2 months old, was falling asleep and asked for his mother’s lap, who, in a show of hugs, caught him and caressed him.

Shared on Tuesday (27), the video has more than 60 thousand views from users astonished by the cuteness of the animals; watch:

This cub is the fourth of Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old bear, who was born in China before being taken to the United States. Instagram users spared no praise for their mother’s infectious affection.

“Their hugs make me very happy,” wrote an internet user. “With everything that happens in my country and around the world, Mei and her ‘bundle of joy’ is one of the few things that put a smile on my face,” added another.

The small cage in which the animals are found revolted some users, but the zoo justified, on its official website, the need for space.

“Bears in the wild, including giant pandas, give birth in small burrows. Zookeepers strive to recreate this environment for Mei Xiang. She always has access to the largest enclosures, although during the first months of a child’s life puppy she spends most of her time in the den, “said the zoo.

Still with no defined name, the 2 month old puppy does not know how to walk and just crawls. The mother usually picks him up and carries him out of the den during the night on “field trips” to the largest enclosure.

The puppy, however, will not live with the mother for that long. Mei Xiang’s children with Tian Tian, ​​the baby’s father, belong to China. Because of this, when they reach 4 years old, the puppies are sent to the Asian country, so that they are part of the breeding population of the local species.