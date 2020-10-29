Home World World Panda cub asks for a lap and receives loving hugs from its...
World

Panda cub asks for a lap and receives loving hugs from its mother; watch

By kenyan

The panda cub is two months old and just crawls Image: Instagram / @ smithsonianzoo

The Smithsonian´s National Zoo in Washington, capital of the USA, published on Instagram a scene beyond cute, starring a panda bear cub and his mother. The little boy, 2 months old, was falling asleep and asked for his mother’s lap, who, in a show of hugs, caught him and caressed him.

Shared on Tuesday (27), the video has more than 60 thousand views from users astonished by the cuteness of the animals; watch:

View this photo on Instagram

A post shared by Smithsonian’s National Zoo (@smithsonianzoo) on Oct 26, 2020 at 2:33 am PDT

This cub is the fourth of Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old bear, who was born in China before being taken to the United States. Instagram users spared no praise for their mother’s infectious affection.

“Their hugs make me very happy,” wrote an internet user. “With everything that happens in my country and around the world, Mei and her ‘bundle of joy’ is one of the few things that put a smile on my face,” added another.

The small cage in which the animals are found revolted some users, but the zoo justified, on its official website, the need for space.

“Bears in the wild, including giant pandas, give birth in small burrows. Zookeepers strive to recreate this environment for Mei Xiang. She always has access to the largest enclosures, although during the first months of a child’s life puppy she spends most of her time in the den, “said the zoo.

Still with no defined name, the 2 month old puppy does not know how to walk and just crawls. The mother usually picks him up and carries him out of the den during the night on “field trips” to the largest enclosure.

The puppy, however, will not live with the mother for that long. Mei Xiang’s children with Tian Tian, ​​the baby’s father, belong to China. Because of this, when they reach 4 years old, the puppies are sent to the Asian country, so that they are part of the breeding population of the local species.

Related news

World

France raises level of security threat to higher level, says prime minister

kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Knife attack near Notre Dame de Nice Basilica, in France, left dead and injured Image: Valery Hache /...
Read more
World

Biden elected to consult allies on tariff future to China, advisers say

kenyan -
28.out.2020 - Democratic candidate Joe Biden registered his early vote with his wife, Jill Biden, in Wilmington, Dalaware State Image:...
Read more
World

French police kill man who threatened pedestrians with gun

kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Biden and Obama to campaign together for the first time on...

World kenyan -
RealClearPolitics surveys point Biden 7.1 points ahead of Trump nationwide Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images and Ricardo Arduengo /...
Read more

Angry BodaBoda riders threaten to set MPs car on fire

News Connie Mukenyi -
A section of angry Boda Boda riders in Kitale town, Trans Nzoia attempted to set ablaze a Toyota Prado which allegedly belongs to an...
Read more

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Arnelisa Muigai angrily calls out her male fans

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Keroche Breweries heiress Arnelisa Muigai has called out her male fans who always follow her then unfollow when trying to get her attention. Arnelisa, who...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke