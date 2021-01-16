Pandemic has reduced global migration by 30%, says UN

Pandemic reduced global migration by 30%, says UN Image: Guillermo Arias / AFP

The covid-19 pandemic has slowed global migration by almost 30%, with around 2 million fewer migrants between 2019 and 2020, points out a United Nations report released on Friday. In total, 281 million people lived outside their country in 2020.

The “International Migration 2020” report reveals that two-thirds of registered migrants live in only 20 countries, with the United States leading the list, adding 51 million immigrants in 2020. Second is Germany, with 16 million, followed by Arabia Saudi (13 million), Russia (12 million) and the United Kingdom (9 million).

India topped the list of countries with the largest diasporas in 2020, with 18 million Indians living outside their home country. Other countries with large communities abroad are Mexico and Russia, each with 11 million, followed by China (10 million) and Syria (8 million).

The largest number of migrants resided in Europe last year, a total of 87 million. Europe has the highest number of cases of intra-regional migration. A total of 70% of European migrants settled in another country on the same continent.