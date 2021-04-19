Pandemic records worst week since its inception, reveals WHO

The world has recorded its worst week of the pandemic since the beginning of the health crisis. In the seven-day period that ended on Sunday, WHO recorded 5.2 million cases, the highest number ever identified. With the data, the world registered its eighth consecutive week of increase in cases of contamination. The period was also the fifth consecutive increase in deaths, which already exceed 3 million victims.

According to Tedros Ghebreyeus, director-general of WHO, the world needed nine months to reach 1 million deaths. The two million mark, however, only took four months, and now, in three months, the three million mark has been surpassed.

Tedros also pointed out how, in recent weeks, an alarming number of hospitalizations occurred among younger adults, probably due to the lack of social distance.

For him, the world has an instrument to bring the pandemic under control “in a matter of months”. But, for that, such measures need to be implemented. Tedros also calls on governments and companies to promote a transfer of technology so that vaccines can be produced in different parts of the world.

In a statement published on Monday, the WHO Emergency Committee said it “remains concerned that the world will not emerge from the pandemic unless, and until, all countries have access to appropriate supplies of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines, regardless of their ability to pay and the ability and financial resources to vaccinate their populations quickly and effectively. “

“Inequalities within and between all countries are delaying the return to normal social and economic life,” warn the organization’s experts.

Among the measures, WHO calls for a global solidarity effort to increase access to vaccines, supporting Covax and engaging in technology transfer.

While vaccines are not available to everyone, WHO still recommends that doses be targeted as a priority to ensure that the most vulnerable populations are served.