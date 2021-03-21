Paraguay reaches 100% occupancy of ICU beds due to covid-19

Health professional transfers patient with covid-19 in Paraguay Image: Cesar Olmedo / Reuters

Paraguay has achieved full occupancy of its intensive care beds due to the increase in covid-19 infections, while the government is striving to make new spaces possible and evaluating extending medical care to barracks.

“Of the 655 beds in the public sector and integrated hospitals, there are currently 655 occupied. It is a 100% occupation,” said Letícia Pintos, director general of Health Networks and Services, at a news conference.

Pintos confirmed that the capacity of the so-called resuscitation rooms is also full. “The 92 beds that were set up outside of intensive care, which are called resuscitation rooms, are also 100% occupied,” he added.

The Ministry of Health “works hard” to add more ICU beds, inpatient and resuscitation rooms, and services are expected to be available in the coming days, stressed Pintos.

This Saturday, 42 hospital beds were enabled, of which 30 were occupied immediately, the official said.

In Paraguay, 192,599 cases of covid-19 have been reported as of this Saturday and a total of 3,695 deaths, 33 of them in the last 24 hours, in a population of 7 million.

Hernán Martínez, deputy minister of health, stressed that the Armed Forces offered to equip their barracks to care for the sick.

“The possibility of qualifying military centers, those that were initially used (in 2020) as shelters (for quarantining travelers from abroad), to increase beds in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense is being analyzed,” he said.