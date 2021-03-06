Paris police disperse people from the banks of the River Seine for lack of social distance

Hundreds of people were invited to leave the River Seine area, popular for walks and picnics on sunny days Image: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

French police dispersed people on the banks of the River Seine in central Paris on Saturday because people were getting too close to each other, without respecting the rules of social detachment.

Hundreds of people were invited to leave the area – popular for walks and picnics on sunny days – and police officers closed the banks of the river for the rest of the day.

“Social detachment is not being respected,” shouted the police through a megaphone.

The French government has resisted putting the capital and surrounding regions under lockdown, despite the growth of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. However, Paris is under curfew between 6pm and 6am.

The country reported 23,306 new cases of covid-19 this Saturday, slightly less than the 23,507 on Friday. There were 170 new deaths, bringing the total to 88,444.