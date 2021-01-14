Parler president says social network may not be back on air

Suppliers cut ties with Parler after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

The social media platform Parler, which went offline after Amazon.com stopped hosting the site accused of being used by supporters of Donald Trump and by members of the groups that invaded the Capitol last week, he may not return, said the company’s chief executive, John Matze.

Many social media service providers have cut ties with Parler, where the president Jair Bolsonaro and their children keep accounts after the violence in Washington last week, Matze said.

“It could never be,” he said, referring to when the social network could go back online. “We do not know yet.”

The social network reported in a lawsuit that has more than 12 million users. Matze said Parler was talking to more than one cloud computing service provider, but declined to disclose names, citing the likelihood of harassment for the companies involved.

According to the executive, the best thing would be if Parler could return via Amazon. The social network opened on Monday a lawsuit against Amazon, classified by the company as without merit. “It is difficult to know how many companies are saying that they can no longer do business with us,” said Matze, adding that Parler is considering suing other suppliers.