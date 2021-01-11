Pelosi: Congress will proceed with Trump impeachment process

4. Jan.2021 – US President Donald Trump during a rally in support of Republican candidates in the Senate election in Dalton, Georgia. Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

President of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi said, today, the House “will continue” with the impeachment process of President Donald Trump for inciting the protesters who invaded the Capitol.

Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues. She said the House will act with solemnity, but also urgently, with just a few days left for Trump to step down on January 20.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act urgently, because this President poses an imminent threat to both,” he said.

“The horror of this president’s continued attack on our democracy is heightened and so is the immediate need for action,” he added.

With less than two weeks in the presidential term, before Democrat Joe Biden took office on the 20th, removing Trump depends on a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

As the next session in Congress will take place only on Monday (11), it is unlikely that the impeachment process will be introduced until then.