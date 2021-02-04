Pelosi reiterates commitment to higher minimum in the US, but can take it out of the package

Pelosi reiterates commitment to higher minimum in the USA, but can take it out of the package Image: Getty Images

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reinforced the Democratic Party’s commitment to raising the minimum wage in the country to $ 15 an hour, but said she was willing to address the issue in legislation independent of the proposed tax package for Covid-19. “We have other places to do that,” he explained.

Nancy Pelosi again defended the importance of a robust stimulus project, amid the economic effects of the pandemic.

Despite the possible concession to Republicans in relation to the minimum wage, the deputy assured that she does not intend to accept a reduction of US $ 1.9 trillion in the package.