Pence opposes to invoke Constitution to force Trump out, says newspaper

6. Jan.2021 – Vice President of the United States Mike Pence at the Congressional session to certify the outcome of the 2020 elections Image: Erin Schaff / Pool via REUTERS

Washington, 8 Jan 2021 (AFP) – US Vice President Mike Pence opposes using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to force President Donald Trump out, despite pressure from Democrats and some Republicans, New reported. York Times this Thursday (7).

Although Pence did not speak publicly about invoking the device, never used in American history before, the newspaper quoted a person close to the vice president as saying he would be against the radical move.

Calls to dismiss Trump came after supporters, encouraged by him, invaded the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, paralyzing the session about to certify the electoral victory of Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

Democrats demanded action, although Trump has only 13 days left in office.

“This is an urgent matter of the highest importance,” said Mayor Nancy Pelosi. “In inciting sedition, as he did yesterday, he must be removed from office.”

The Times said that Pence’s position is supported by several cabinet members, whose support would be needed to carry out the removal by the 25th Amendment.

The newspaper says these officials “see the effort as more likely to increase the current chaos in Washington than to stop it.”

Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said that if the 25th Amendment is not invoked, they will act quickly for Trump’s impeachment.

“We have a limited amount of time to act,” said House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, who led Trump’s impeachment a year ago, before the president was finally acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

“I support bringing impeachment articles directly to the House floor,” he said in a statement.